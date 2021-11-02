Sales tax collections in the Western New York region were down between 2.1% and 21.1% in September, but all counties and cities still reported double-digit gains over 2019, according to data from the Office of the State Comptroller.
Totals in 2021 to date still outpace receipts in 2020 by double-digit percentages as well.
“Local sales tax collections continue to show year-over-year growth after experiencing significant drops during the early outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said in a statement announcing the receipts. “This growth is an indicator that New York is experiencing an economic recovery, but local governments must closely watch changing economic conditions as supply chain shortages and workforce disruptions may impact growth.”
Sales tax receipts in Cattaraugus County dipped 8.4% in September over the year before — $5.8 million to $5.3 million. Receipts were up 30% over 2019, however, when $4.1 million in receipts were recorded. So far in 2021, $35.7 million in sales taxes have been received, a 19.6% increase from 2020.
In the city of Olean, tax collections dipped 2.1% in September 2021 to $592,000, but were up 42.8% from the $415,000 recorded in September 2019. So far in 2021, $3.9 million in sales taxes have been received, a 21.4% jump over 2020.
In the city of Salamanca, sales tax receipts dropped 21.1% — from $104,000 to $82,000 — between September 2020 and 2021. Receipts in September 2019 were $73,000, with a 12.4% increase in 2021. So far in 2021, $623,000 has been collected from sales taxes, up 14.4% from the first nine months of 2020.
Allegany County saw the largest countywide drop in WNY, dropping 18.4% from September 2020, from $3.6 million to $2.9 million. However, receipts in September 2019 were $2.6 million — or 11.7% higher in 2021. In 2021, sales taxes received to date total $20.4 million, up 17.2% from 2020.
The WNY region saw sales tax collections dip 7.5% in September, with $136.6 million recorded. Collections were up 17% from the $116.7 million received in September 2019. In the year to date, receipts for the region total $947.3 million — a 17.8% bump from the same period of 2020.
Statewide collections rose 22.7% in September to $2.1 billion, buoyed by a 70% increase in collections from New York City. Collections statewide are up 19.2% so far this year, with $14.4 billion collected. The improvement in New York City was tied by DiNapoli’s office to factors such as the re-opening or increased permitted occupancy of more indoor venues such as restaurants, theaters and sports arenas, as well as more offices requiring workers to return in person, at least part time.
Overall, the city’s collections have recovered at a slower rate than the rest of the state but have nearly reached pre-pandemic levels despite lower tourism in the city.