The Rotary Club of Olean, in combination with local Rotary District 7090, which includes more than 70 Rotary Clubs in Southern Ontario and Western New York, announced that a $25,000 grant to aid the citizens of Ukraine has achieved maximum success.
In September, local Rotarians applied to Rotary International for a grant of $25,000 to assist in sending medical equipment and humanitarian necessities to Ukraine. Collaborating with the Rotary Club of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, and Warehouse of Hope-Not Just Tourists in North America, as well as AMA Hope, a total of over $169,000 of relief supplies, including 500 trauma kits, 50 hygiene kits, medical equipment, supplies and bandages were sent and distributed in war torn areas of Ukraine.