The Rotary Club of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, receives supplies funded by Western New York and Canadian Rotary Club chapters.

The Rotary Club of Olean, in combination with local Rotary District 7090, which includes more than 70 Rotary Clubs in Southern Ontario and Western New York, announced that a $25,000 grant to aid the citizens of Ukraine has achieved maximum success.

In September, local Rotarians applied to Rotary International for a grant of $25,000 to assist in sending medical equipment and humanitarian necessities to Ukraine. Collaborating with the Rotary Club of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, and Warehouse of Hope-Not Just Tourists in North America, as well as AMA Hope, a total of over $169,000 of relief supplies, including 500 trauma kits, 50 hygiene kits, medical equipment, supplies and bandages were sent and distributed in war torn areas of Ukraine.

 

