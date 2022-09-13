OLEAN — The Buffalo district office for the U.S. Small Business Administration and Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce are co-hosting the Local Resources to Grow Your Business event on Tuesday.
The free event will be held on the campus of Jamestown Community College in the from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Magnano Room from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
“The SBA and GOACC have collaborated on a variety of workshops but this is the first time that we are co-hosting this event – one stop shop for resources for small businesses,” said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko
Those presenting information at the event include: Cattaraugus County Economic Development; Jamestown Community College Small Business Development Center; SCORE Mentors; Cattaraugus County Procurement Technical Assistance Center; Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency; Cattaraugus Allegany Workforce Investment Board; Catt County One Stop; Olean Business Development, Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority and the two host companies. The City of Olean and the Better Business Bureau of Western New York are tentative in participating.
Greg Lindberg, SBA Economic Development Specialist added: “It is important for small businesses to know who the resources are in their local area to help them grow. The SBA, along with our State and County partners stands ready to help guide entrepreneurs are on their journey.”
All the organizations that are vending/attending cultivate and support the growth and development of small businesses and entrepreneurs in the area through technical assistance, training, counseling, workshops and a vast resource library.
The event is free, but registrations are encouraged. Please visit the Event Brite site at https://bit.ly/3qi85CC. For questions or more information, please call the Chamber 716-372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.