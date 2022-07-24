ROCHESTER — Rochester Institute of Technology conferred degrees this spring to the following local residents:
- Yuvraj Singh of Olean received an MS in computer science.
- Jessie Matteson of Almond received a BS in biochemistry.
- Shannon Brown of Franklinville received a BFA in film and animation.
- Abigail Fancher of Alfred Station received a BS/MS in physician assistant.
- Chancellor Ramsey of Coudersport, Pa. received a BS in packaging science.
- Cassidy Johnston of Arcade received a BS in biomedical sciences.
- Hannah Chew of Ellicottville received a BS in applied arts and sciences.
- Tanner Ling of Randolph received a BS in mechanical engineering technology and an MS in manufacturing and mechanical systems integration.
- Joshua Carstens of Alfred received a BS in motion picture science.
- Noah Bennett of Angelica received a BS in biomedical engineering.