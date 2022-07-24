ROCHESTER — Rochester Institute of Technology conferred degrees this spring to the following local residents:

  • Yuvraj Singh of Olean received an MS in computer science.
  • Jessie Matteson of Almond received a BS in biochemistry.
  • Shannon Brown of Franklinville received a BFA in film and animation.
  • Abigail Fancher of Alfred Station received a BS/MS in physician assistant.
  • Chancellor Ramsey of Coudersport, Pa.  received a BS in packaging science.
  • Cassidy Johnston of Arcade received a BS in biomedical sciences.
  • Hannah Chew of Ellicottville received a BS in applied arts and sciences.
  • Tanner Ling of Randolph received a BS in mechanical engineering technology and an MS in manufacturing and mechanical systems integration.
  • Joshua Carstens of Alfred received a BS in motion picture science.
  • Noah Bennett of Angelica received a BS in biomedical engineering.

