More than two years after the last official race, 15 local students are heading to the annual Jamestown Area Soap Box Derby today.
Sponsored by the Dream It Do It of Western New York (DIDI) and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, six racers from Olean, five from Portville, three from Allegany-Limestone and one from Cuba-Rushford have spent many months building and finalizing their cars for this weekend.
Olean’s racers include Liam Austin and Lokesh Anumalasetty in the Stock division and Riti Anumalasetty, Grace Ring, Emma Anderson and Lucas Peterson-Volz in the Super Stock division.
Olean’s Soap Box supervisor Bob Sherburne said all the cars come in a kit purchased through the American Soap Box Derby and built from the ground up starting with the wood floorboard.
Phil Farris Sr. said the derby has changed a lot since the days he helped organize Olean’s events in the 1960s and ‘70s with the Jaycees.
“The kids got their axles and wheels from General Motors and some basic rules to go by,” he recalled, saying participants mostly put the cars together themselves with whatever they could find. “Some kids used 55-gallon drums. We didn’t have anything this sleek.”
Farris said when the Jaycees were the sponsoring organization, the kids got their own individual sponsors and put the decals on their cars at the last minute.
This year, BOCES Auto Body class painted the cars under supervision of teacher Max Gross. The graphics were done by Devon Nicholas, a junior at Hinsdale Central School and a graphic arts student at BOCES.
“This is truly a student effort putting these cars together,” Sherburne said.
The American Soap Box Derby began in 1934, and Jamestown has held its current race series every year since 1985 with the exception of 2020.
“Through the STEM program and Dream It Do It, we’ve been able to do our part to make it come back,” Sherburne said. “Two years ago when we ran we had at least 20 to 25 cars in each class.”
In Jamestown’s race, the kids can travel up to 35 mph down the hill. All the cars are built identical, Sherburne explained, and drivers will switch wheels after one race and go again with the best elapsed time moving on.
“They run the sanctioned American Soap Box Derby race first, and as kids get eliminated for the soap box, then they’ll start the STEM race for all the kids that are involved at school programs,” he said.
With a winners and losers brackets, racers can lose once but still have a chance to compete, Sherburne said. Whoever the overall winners are in both stocks moves onto the national championship in Akron, Ohio.
Although a soap box event hasn’t been held in the Olean area for a couple decades, Sherburne said he and Phil Farris Jr. — who raced when his father helped run the event — are planning to form a committee and bring the races back.
“Even if we don’t do a sanctioned event with the American Soap Box, we will run these STEM cars,” he added.
“Dream It Do It is so excited to be sponsoring the 15 cars involved in this year’s race. This was a true community effort,” said Evelyn Sabina, DIDI coordinator. “Students, parents, teachers, manufacturers and community members are all coming together to make this race possible. We look forward to holding the race in Olean in the near future.”
Chris Napoleon, President of Napoleon Engineering Service and DIDI board member, said the soap box derby pulls together many of the real world aspects of business and manufacturing, saying it is a real-time learning of skill sets that will stay with the students for a lifetime.
“This is the culmination of a series of programs focused on designing and building cars that are offered and supported by DIDI to expose kids to the fun opportunities in manufacturing,” he added. “Wait until you see the smiles on their faces after the race. Priceless.”