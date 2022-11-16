OLEAN — In 2021 Allison and Jared McCarthy were able to double the $10,000 worth of toys they had collected in the previous two years — and they’d like to do it again with the help of the community.
The McCarthys spend the months before the holiday season collecting toys for the patients at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. Last year they donated $20,000 worth of toys.
“It was like, we had a blast last year,” Allison McCarthy said. “They actually had enough to make a hospital-wide Christmas for all the families. Every child in the family got something, not just the patients.
“We definitely hope to shoot for double or even triple this year,” she added.
They’re hoping for not only personal donations, but those from civic, business and other organizations as well.
This year, your donation is tax-deductible as TLC at Oishei, the McCarthys’ organization, now has non-profit status.
The McCarthys were given the use of a box truck to haul the presents to Oishei Children’s Hospital if it’s needed this year.
If you’d like to make a tax-deductible donation, you can visit myregistry.com and search “TLC at Oishei,” then choose a gift from the wish list and your gift will ship directly to the McCarthy’s for delivery Dec. 12.
You can also choose items for donation and drop them off at Toad’s Butcher Shop, 860 E. State St., or contact the McCarthys to arrange for pick-up at (716) 307-1091 or 801-1733.
Monetary donations are welcome and can be mailed to TLC OISHEI, P.O. Box 845, Olean, N.Y., 14760. TLC at Oishei also accepts Venmo @TLCATOISHEI. Any items or funds received too late for this year will be applied to the 2023 project.
Alison was born at Buffalo Children’s Hospital in 1992 and was followed by many hospitalizations and surgeries there for the young girl.
“I spent a lot of my time there between numerous surgeries and appointments for the first 21 years of my life,” she said. “The staff there is great and I have always wanted to give back to the kids and families that have to deal with the struggles of not being home, especially for the holidays.
“Christmastime at Children’s was always a special time for (me) when various benevolence groups traveled the halls of the hospital giving out gifts to the patients,” she added. “A simple gift of a toy or stuffed animal helped to ease (my) stay there.”