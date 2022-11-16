TLC gifts at Oishei

Last year, Alison (left) and Jared McCarthy began TLC at Oishei, donating $20,000 of toys to the young patients and their siblings hospital-wide. They hope to double that this year with the community’s help.

OLEAN — In 2021 Allison and Jared McCarthy were able to double the $10,000 worth of toys they had collected in the previous two years — and they’d like to do it again with the help of the community.

The McCarthys spend the months before the holiday season collecting toys for the patients at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. Last year they donated $20,000 worth of toys.

