Cattaraugus County elected officials think Gov. Andrew Cuomo did the right thing on Tuesday in announcing his resignation and look forward to working with Kathy Hochul, the lieutenant governor who will become governor in two weeks.
The lieutenant governor will address New York state residents and meet with the press at 2 p.m. today in New York City.
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello said he commended “all the courageous women who came forward to share their stories” about Cuomo’s alleged behavior while he believes Hochul at the governor’s desk will benefit Western New York.
“She has been to Olean several times for various events and, as a resident of Western New York, she understands the complexities of our region,” Aiello said. “As lieutenant governor, she has consistently demonstrated her belief in and commitment to local government.”
The mayor added Hochul’s experience as a municipal official “will serve her well in the weeks and months ahead.”
Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer, who has met with Hochul on some of her visits to the county and worked with her last year on the Western New York COVID-19 response, said Cuomo “probably did the right thing under the circumstances.”
Of Hochul, VanRensselaer said, “I think she is certainly qualified and being from Western New York could probably meet the needs of us here in Western New York. It’s a good thing. I’m looking forward to seeing her replace Cuomo.”
Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels called the imminent change of leadership in Albany “good news for all New Yorkers, particularly members of sovereign Native Nations located within the state’s borders who have for too long been overlooked and mistreated by the current administration.”
Pagel’s said Cuomo’s resignation “was not precipitated by politics, but by the actions of one individual, his abuse of power and the bravery of those who had the strength and courage to stand up for themselves. I hope this signals the end of the well-known and well-documented bully tactics that have been deployed at the state Capitol throughout his term.
“It is well past time for a new occupant who can bring true leadership to the governor’s office, making history in the process. The Seneca Nation looks forward to forging a relationship built on respect, understanding and open dialogue with Gov. Kathy Hochul when she takes office later this month.”