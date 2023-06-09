OLEAN — Dan Sherwin of Olean is back with Stuff the Truck II.
Sherwin is looking to stuff a pickup from Rick Bokman with a ton of change — 2,000 pounds — to donate to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center of Buffalo.
Sherwin said, “100% goes to Roswell.”
He’ll be outside the entrance to Good Times of Olean, 780 E. State St., starting at 5 a.m. June 16, and running through June 17 and 18.
“I’ll be there and ready to go at 5 o’clock,” said Sherwin, who held the first Stuff the Truck fundraiser for Roswell in 2019. “We got shut down by COVID-19, but we’re back.”
Sherwin’s mother, Donna Sherwin, is a cancer survivor, and he has lost a few friends to cancer. “She’s doing well,” he said of his mother. “She walks every day.”
Everything will be weighed and donors will be given receipts for their records, Sherwin said.
On June 17, the Old Hickory Tavern of Salamanca will be on site cooking up hotdogs — Texas hots and cheese hotdogs — in return for a donation to Sherwin’s Stuff the Truck.
Patrons from the Salamanca tavern have already pitched in donations, he said.
“There will be a guestbook people can sign to tell us how they found out about Stuff the Truck,” Sherwin said. Whether it was from the newspaper, radio, Facebook or word-of-mouth, he said he wanted to know.
The coins will be separated, taken to the bank and counted before taking a check to Roswell, Sherwin said.