BUFFALO — The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo announced the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Arts & Culture Initiative awards totaling $500,000 to support more than 75 small to mid-sized arts organizations serving the eight counties of Western New York through its inaugural 2022 competitive grants process.

The criteria for the first year of grant funding was developed from input from over 100 arts and cultural representatives across the nine counties and the selection of the grantees was through a committee of arts and cultural leaders representing all the counties.

 

