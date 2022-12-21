BUFFALO — The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo announced the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Arts & Culture Initiative awards totaling $500,000 to support more than 75 small to mid-sized arts organizations serving the eight counties of Western New York through its inaugural 2022 competitive grants process.
The criteria for the first year of grant funding was developed from input from over 100 arts and cultural representatives across the nine counties and the selection of the grantees was through a committee of arts and cultural leaders representing all the counties.
Area agencies among Wilson Foundation arts grant recipients:
- Alfred University
- Allegany Area Historical Association
- Arcade Historical Society
- Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association
- Olean Community Theatre Inc.
- Springville Center for the Arts
- Tri-County Arts Council
“We are grateful to the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation for recognizing the important role that the arts and culture sector plays in a thriving and vibrant Western New York regional economy and supporting it through an endowment forever,” said Betsy Constantine, executive vice president, Community Foundation. “Community input was essential to the process and we will continue to listen and engage as we carry out this transformational investment.”