It’s time to grab the little ones’ baskets and get ready to hunt for some Easter eggs.
Various groups are gearing up for free egg hunts leading up to the Easter holiday April 9. Upcoming hunts reported to the Times Herald, broken down by day, include:
SATURDAY
- 10 a.m., Olean Salvation Army Community Easter egg hunt, Lincoln Park.
- 10 a.m., New Directions 18th annual Westons Mills Easter egg hunt, corner of Route 417 and Mill Street. Children 12 and under are welcome. Officials are also collecting non-perishable food items for the Portville Food Pantry.
- 11 a.m., Wellsville YMCA hosting egg hunt at Island Park. Take pictures with the Easter Bunny at 10:30 a.m. Find one of three golden eggs for a chance at an Easter basket. Organizers ask participants return plastic eggs after event, but keep the prizes inside. Rain date April 2.
- Noon-2 p.m., Salamanca Youth Center. Multiple drive-thru stations. Drive from Jefferson Street through Youth Center parking lot and out to South Avenue. Visit the Easter Bunny and special prizes. Held rain or shine. For ages 10 and younger.
- 1 p.m., Little Valley Bridge of Hope Church. Special prizes will be awarded for each age group. Ages 12 and under invited.
- 2 p.m., Olean Public Library. Activities include egg hunt, a magic show by the Marvelous Mr. J, baby chicks and ducks, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
SUNDAY
- 1 p.m., Clarksville Fireman’s Park. Multiple age groups. Baskets provided.
APRIL 8
- 10 a.m.-noon, Wellsville Rotary Club hosts hunt at David A. Howe Public Library. Arts and crafts, followed by a free movie at noon in Nancy Howe Auditorium.
- 10 a.m., Rushford Fire Department hunt at the Rushford Fire Hall. Take pictures with the Easter Bunny starting at 9 a.m., with the hunt starting at 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded in each age group: 0-3, 4-6, 7-10.
- 11 a.m., Olean Department of Youth and Recreation annual hunt, War Vets Park. Line-up begins at 10:30 a.m. Youth will be divided by age group. Rain location is the Lincoln Park pavilion. Sponsors include Big Lots, Burger King, McDonald’s, and the city’s police, fire and CSEA unions.
- 11 a.m., Cuba Post 655 American Legion and Auxiliary to host hunt, Cuba Firemans Park. Children from 1 to 11 are invited to visit with the Easter Bunny and hunt for eggs.
- Noon, Cattaraugus Fireman’s Park. Age groups are 0-3, 4-7, 8-12. Prizes for each age group. Take pictures with the Easter Bunny.