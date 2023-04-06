Easter egg hunt at Lincoln Park

Having fun at the Easter egg hunt hosted by the Olean Salvation Army at Lincoln Park on Saturday are (from left) Peyton Harper, Lacey Watson and Kinsley Harper of Olean.

 Jerry Trass/Olean Times Herald

Several more area Easter egg hunts are in store this weekend, with events being held Saturday including:

  • 10 a.m.-noon, Wellsville Rotary Club hosts hunt at David A. Howe Public Library. Arts and crafts, followed by a free movie at noon in Nancy Howe Auditorium.
  • 10 a.m., Rushford Fire Department hunt at the Rushford Fire Hall. Take pictures with the Easter Bunny starting at 9 a.m., with the hunt starting at 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded in each age group: 0-3, 4-6, 7-10.
  • 11 a.m., Olean Department of Youth and Recreation annual hunt, War Vets Park. Line-up begins at 10:30 a.m. Youth will be divided by age group. Sponsors include Big Lots, Burger King, McDonald’s, and the city’s police, fire and CSEA unions.
  • 11 a.m., Cuba Post 655 American Legion and Auxiliary to host hunt, Cuba Firemans Park. Children from 1 to 11 are invited to visit with the Easter Bunny and hunt for eggs.
  • Noon, Cattaraugus Fireman’s Park. Age groups are 0-3, 4-7, 8-12. Prizes for each age group. Take pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Local & Social