Several more area Easter egg hunts are in store this weekend, with events being held Saturday including:
- 10 a.m.-noon, Wellsville Rotary Club hosts hunt at David A. Howe Public Library. Arts and crafts, followed by a free movie at noon in Nancy Howe Auditorium.
- 10 a.m., Rushford Fire Department hunt at the Rushford Fire Hall. Take pictures with the Easter Bunny starting at 9 a.m., with the hunt starting at 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded in each age group: 0-3, 4-6, 7-10.
- 11 a.m., Olean Department of Youth and Recreation annual hunt, War Vets Park. Line-up begins at 10:30 a.m. Youth will be divided by age group. Sponsors include Big Lots, Burger King, McDonald’s, and the city’s police, fire and CSEA unions.
- 11 a.m., Cuba Post 655 American Legion and Auxiliary to host hunt, Cuba Firemans Park. Children from 1 to 11 are invited to visit with the Easter Bunny and hunt for eggs.
- Noon, Cattaraugus Fireman’s Park. Age groups are 0-3, 4-7, 8-12. Prizes for each age group. Take pictures with the Easter Bunny.