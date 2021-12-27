Six local governments will receive aid to improve wastewater treatment systems, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.
The governments include the city of Salamanca, the town of Friendship, and the villages of Alfred, Bolivar, Cuba and Ellicottville, Hochul said, as part of the state’s Engineering Planning Grants.
“To improve water quality for communities across New York, we must take action to ensure the resiliency of our infrastructure,” Governor Hochul said. “These grants remove the financial barriers for local governments to invest in critical water infrastructure projects. New York will continue to prioritize funding for low-income communities and expand access to clean water, supporting our state’s economic growth and improving public health.”
The awards include:
• Village of Alfred: $30,000 to identify sources of inflow and infiltration, evaluate alternatives, and recommend improvements to the wastewater collection system.
• Village of Bolivar: $100,000 to identify sources of inflow and infiltration, evaluate alternatives, and recommend improvements to the wastewater collection system.
• Town of Friendship: $30,000 evaluate upgrade alternatives and recommend improvements to the wastewater treatment and collection system.
• City of Salamanca: $30,000 to identify sources of inflow and infiltration, evaluate alternatives and recommend improvements to the wastewater collection system.
• Village of Ellicottville: $30,000 to identify sources of inflow and infiltration, evaluate alternatives and recommend improvements to the wastewater collection system.
• Village of Cuba: $30,000 to identify sources of inflow and infiltration and evaluate upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant and recommend improvements to the wastewater collection and treatment system.
The grants were among $23 million in awards across the state, including $2.5 million for 56 engineering grants.
Engineering Planning Grants help eligible communities afford and start the critical planning process so they can be better prepared to seek financing to help them complete their water infrastructure projects. Grants of up to $100,000 are available to develop an engineering report that identifies problems and potential solutions. These grants have helped municipalities across the state to complete 350 engineering reports since the program’s inception in 2012.