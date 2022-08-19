Donation to OGH

Elexa Duggan (right) presents her donation to Olean General Hospital to Steve Jackson, president of the OGH Foundation.

 Provided

While a typical middle-schooler might spend the day hanging out with friends and enjoying summer vacation, Elexa Duggan was busy thinking of others.

Elexa, a local 12-year-old, along with her sister and cousin, set up a lemonade stand in their front yard earlier this month and she donated her portion of the proceeds, totaling $61, to Olean General Hospital in honor of her great aunt, Judy.

