While a typical middle-schooler might spend the day hanging out with friends and enjoying summer vacation, Elexa Duggan was busy thinking of others.
Elexa, a local 12-year-old, along with her sister and cousin, set up a lemonade stand in their front yard earlier this month and she donated her portion of the proceeds, totaling $61, to Olean General Hospital in honor of her great aunt, Judy.
“Aunt Judy had cancer but because of her treatments at OGH she was able to overcome it,” Elexa said.
She explained how important her great aunt and great uncle were to her and how Aunt Judy taught her how to “pay it forward.”
“Aunt Judy’s message was to always give back and I wanted to give back in her honor,” Elexa said.
Dr. Jill Owens, interim president of OGH and Bradford Regional Medical Center, said, “Our services are here for this community. It’s always heart-warming to see the positive impact of our healthcare system has on the lives of the people we serve within our region. It’s community members like Elexa who make us appreciate why we do the work we do.”
Sadly, Elexa’s great aunt passed away from unrelated health conditions, but through Elexa’s generosity her memory will still live on through Elexa’s actions.
“Elexa decided to donate on her own. She is a very motivated and caring young lady,” Katie Duggan, Elexa’s mother, said.