Average gasoline prices in New York rose 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
In Olean, the price was up to $3.959 per gallon for 87 octane on Monday, up about 15 cents from a week ago.
Prices in New York were 22.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stood 51.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 14.9 cents in the last week and stood at $4.143 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $2.99/g while the highest was $4.57/g, a difference of $1.58/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79/g Monday. The national average was up 28.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 22 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.86/g, up 10 cents from last week; Syracuse at $3.87/g, up 12.5 cents; and Rochester at $3.89/g, up 9.7 cents. In Bradford, Pa. on Monday, one outlet was just less than $3.76/g for 87 octane and other sites were just less than $3.80/g.
“Average gasoline prices continued to move up last week thanks to a continued rise in oil and continued pressure from hot weather that impacted refineries,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, the pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall.”
He said the price of diesel, however, continues to rise at a fairly strong pace, with average prices up nearly 15 cents per gallon from a week ago.
“Diesel will likely continue to see upward momentum while gasoline price increases should become more limited,” De Haan said. “But, with oil remaining under pressure from Saudi Arabia extending its 1 million barrel per day production cut into September, the respite from gasoline rising may not last long.
“Plus, there remain unknowns about hurricane season that will likely become more active in the weeks ahead.”