OLEAN — The price for 87 octane gasoline fell 10 cents per gallon this past week at most outlets in Olean, while prices in New York have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week.
Olean was at $3.599/g as of Monday, while the average price across New York state was $3.39/g, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations. Prices in New York were 8.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stood at 5.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.56 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to start the week was $2.69/g while the highest was $4.46/g, a difference of $1.77/g.
The national average price of gasoline rose 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28/g Monday. The national average was up 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood at 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.40/g, down 3 cents from last week; Syracuse at $3.28/g, down 1 cent; and Rochester at $3.43/g, down 3.1 cents.
“We’ve seen somewhat of a mixed week at the pump with some states seeing gasoline prices rise, while others have stabilized for the time being,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The good news as of late has been the continued decline in average diesel prices, which fell over a penny per day last week.”
De Haan said oil prices have seen something of a rally, finishing last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to increase, but with COVID cases and deaths now also surging in China, the jump in demand could be short-lived.
“Gas prices may nudge up slightly in the week ahead in some areas, while others could hold flat,” De Haan said. “The window on price drops however, appears to be coming up on the horizon as we get closer to what’s likely to be a significant refinery maintenance period ahead of summer.”