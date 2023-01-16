OLEAN — The price for 87 octane gasoline fell 10 cents per gallon this past week at most outlets in Olean, while prices in New York have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week.

Olean was at $3.599/g as of Monday, while the average price across New York state was $3.39/g, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations. Prices in New York were 8.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stood at 5.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

