Dr. Elizabeth O’Neil, director of the Cattaraugus Food Pantry, is very concerned about the lack of food items on the shelves.
“Our shelves are bare,” O’Neil said while standing in the Cattaraugus Food Pantry on Mill Street. “I don’t know what’s going on. We’re running low on cereal, we’ve got very little meat, no dairy, no cheese. We’re low on canned goods.”
No one at FeedMore WNY, the primary supplier of food to Western New York food pantries, could tell her what the problem is or when it will get better, O’Neil said.
The computer system was saying some items weren’t available after they had been ordered.
“I don’t think we’ll have enough turkeys for Thanksgiving, but I’m looking beyond that,” she said.
The Cattaraugus Food Pantry helps about 140 area families as well as other local food pantries, O’Neil said. Besides food and produce, they offer hygiene and other personal care products. It runs with 10-12 volunteers.
The food pantries don’t seem to be able to get the same deals with large corporate stores like Target and Walmart that they used to, O’Neil said.
The food pantry stuffs 100 backpacks with healthy snacks and a meal for students at Cattaraugus-Little Valley Elementary School, but those supplies are getting sparse as well.
O’Neil can use FEMA money for food, but not snacks for students. They have depended on donations and low-cost snacks to meet the quota. The amount being spent can’t be sustained. Next Wednesday is the food truck drive-thru.
The Cattaraugus Food Pantry accepts donations through its Facebook page and checks at 26 Mill St., Cattaraugus, NY 14719. Donations can also be made in the name of the Cattaraugus Food Pantry through FeedMore WNY.
“I’ve been doing this since 2009 and I’ve never seen it this bad,” she said looking over bare shelves in the food pantry. “It does not look good and I am getting nervous.
“What do you do when the neediest people who come in and we can’t help them?” O’Neil added. “People come to us in crisis. We want to help them get over the bridge.”
AT THE county’s largest food pantry, the Olean Food Pantry outside Bethany Lutheran Church, DB Busan, nutrition educator and outreach coordinator, said the pantry “doesn’t have the variety we used to have,” and like others are caught up in supply chain problems. “We do have enough food.”
The food pantry serves between 75 and 100 families for each of the two days they are open Busan said. “The need is increasing. We haven’t seen this many people before.”
These families include ones where people are laid off, and where child care is an issue. “The pandemic highlighted the weakness in our system,” she added.
Many people come to the food pantry for basics then drive to a supermarket for other items we don’t have, Busan said.
“I have concerns and I believe everything is going to be all right,” Busan said.
“We could use donations for Thanksgiving, monetary and food donations,” Busan said. There is a couple of “stuff the truck” promotions at local grocery stores to encourage food donations.
“It’s a big help,” she added.
The donations help pay for utilities, office expenses and for food that supplements the food donations received from the community. “We have great community support,” Busan said.
The food pantry encourages individuals to pick up additional healthy foods when they can with the thought of donating them to the food pantry.
The food pantry partners with stores like Ried’s Food Barn, Walmart and BJs and with Canticle Farm. There is also a pet food pantry and a baby products pantry. To donate online, go to www.oleanfoodpantry.org.
BUSAN FEELS supply chain problems brought on by drought and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a large producer of grain in the global market, are largely to blame for shortages of some products.
There are some food items that are harder to come by, resulting in a few bare spots on the food pantry shelves. Many tomato products are in short supply along with pasta, cereal and some bread. The pasta shortage extends to the supermarket.
“We are at the very end of the supply chain,” Busan said. FeedMore WNY has a harder job supplying the region’s food pantries, she added.
Responding to concerns raised by local food pantry officials, FeedMore WNY spokesman Catherine Shick said a transition to a new computer system in the group’s Buffalo warehouse was to blame for much of the concerns of partners.
“We’re experiencing some bugs,” she said in a telephone interview on Friday. “We’re working with a third-party vendor to get it fixed.”
The supply chain has also been disruptive for some products.
When the bugs are ironed out, partners like the local food pantries will be able to order more products. “We are doing everything we can to make more products available to them,” Shick said.
“We will continue to communicate with our partners,” Shick said. “Our goal is to feed people.”