Dr. Elizabeth O’Neil, director of the Cattaraugus Food Pantry, is very concerned about the lack of food items on the shelves.

“Our shelves are bare,” O’Neil said while standing in the Cattaraugus Food Pantry on Mill Street. “I don’t know what’s going on. We’re running low on cereal, we’ve got very little meat, no dairy, no cheese. We’re low on canned goods.”

