OLEAN — For the third year in a row, people from the Olean and Allegany areas are invited to participate in a nonpartisan nine-week discussion series on global issues beginning in January.
Each year the nonpartisan Foreign Policy Association (fpa.org) sponsors the program “Great Decisions” designed to promote public discussion of important foreign policy topics. The discussion sessions are based on a briefing book prepared by the FPA that offers background information and diverse viewpoints on nine different issues.
The list of topics for 2022 includes Changing Demographics; Outer Space; Russia and the U.S.; Myanmar and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations; The Quad Alliance (US, Japan, Australia and India, as a counter to China); Drug Policy in Latin America; Industrial Policy; and Biden’s Agenda. To learn more about what will be covered in each session, go to https://bit.ly/3G7JiaA.
The briefing book contains 10-12 pages of information on each topic written by an expert on the issue. The material is presented in a balanced and nonpartisan manner, and the authors are good at breaking down complicated issues into a form that lay readers can understand. The cost of the book is $35 plus taxes and shipping.
Each session will meet for an hour and a half, including discussion time and refreshments. The briefing books will be available by mid-January, so the program will begin in late January or early February. The meeting schedule will be based on people’s interests and availability.
To learn more about the 2022 series, email Chris Stanley at cstanley@sbu.edu or Doug Ashby at tshtf09@gmail.com. Include information about what nights and times are good for you and when you are unavailable.