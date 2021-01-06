The area’s delegation to Congress decried the mob that broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as legislators began approving the results of the Electoral College.
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, called the violence as hundreds of protesters demanding that President Donald Trump be given a second term despite the Electoral College deciding in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden in December “absolutely unacceptable. We must de-escalate the situation immediately. We are Americans and do not do this.”
"My heart breaks for our nation right now. Our country and beautiful democracy is better than this,” Reed said in a statement. “Our Constitution calls for the civil transition of power and though we may not agree with the election results, we must agree to always act with honor and civility towards all.
“We believe in the right to peacefully protest, but we must emphatically reject these horrible instances of physical attacks on our governing institutions and let democracy proceed."
Reed said Tuesday that he would not support efforts by some Republicans to challenge the results of the Electoral College vote, as well as approving of a bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus statement to that effect.
Later on Wednesday, during an interview with WGRZ, Reed said the U.S. needs to be an example of a peaceful transfer of power to the rest of the world.
“We are better than this as a democracy,” he said, noting that while the right to protest exists, “We do not have the right to engage in violence.”
He praised Vice President Mike Pence and Biden for their words and actions in the aftermath of the incursion.
“What I saw in those two leaders was a message that we need to come together to follow the constitution -- and we need to be proud Republicans and Democrats, but we're Americans first,” Reed added.
Reed said he had not seen the short video prepared by Trump, but said that even though he has been a Trump supporter since the beginning, “now is the time for you to heed the call to be presidential” and allow the transfer of power.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat, noted that the intrusion would not affect the results of the election.
"My staff and I are in a secure location and are safe," Gillibrand said via Twitter around 4:30 p.m. "Today's events are disgraceful but will not change the fact that Joe Biden will be the President of the United States on January 20."
Gov. Andrew Cuomo also called on Congress to complete its work while blasting the president, a consistent political foe, for refusing to accept the results of the election.
"The cornerstone of our democracy is the peaceful transfer of power. We must call this what it actually is: a failed attempt at a coup,” Cuomo said. “This is the final chapter of an incompetent, cruel, and divisive administration that has trampled on the Constitution and the rule of law at every turn, and we won't let President Trump, the members of Congress who enable him, or the lawless mob that stormed our nation's Capitol steal our democracy. The election results are clear and the will of the American people will be carried out."