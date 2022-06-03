Local CTE student to compete at National SkillsUSA competition

ELLICOTTVILLE — Olivia Payne, a senior from Franklinville Central School and a cosmetology student at the CTE Center at Ellicottville, will compete at the National SkillsUSA competition at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
The Skills USA events are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels.
Key areas of competition include communication, construction, heavy equipment operation, cosmetology, welding, animal sciences, health sciences, hospitality and tourism, human services, information technology, leadership, manufacturing and STEM.
“Olivia has proven herself as an outstanding student from day one,” said Tracy Guntrum, WBL coordinator and former cosmetology instructor. “Her passion, professionalism and outstanding work ethic were proven by her determination to attend the cosmetology program.”
As part of the national competition, students will be competing under rigorous framework skills from SkillsUSA including work ethic, professionalism, responsibility, adaptability and flexibility, self-motivation, communication, teamwork, job-specific skills, health and safety, leadership, organization and management.
The overall purpose of the competition is to evaluate each contestant’s preparation for employment and to recognize outstanding students for excellence and professionalism in the field of cosmetology. The four separate skill performance tests assess skills in haircutting, hair styling, hair color and long hair design.
“(Olivia) has paved the way for other top academic students to see career tech as a viable path in higher education and career readiness,” Guntrum said. “We could not ask for a better representative for our center and state. Good luck, Olivia, you have made us all proud.”