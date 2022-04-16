OLEAN — On Easter Sunday, a number of churches and their congregations will conduct and participate together in services, a celebration closer to normal than many have seen in two years.
Holy Week was celebrated by much of the Olean Christian community with a drive-in-style Walk the Way of the Cross event on Good Friday in Lincoln Park.
Sponsored by the Greater Olean Association of Churches, many other local churches collaborated for the event that saw nearly 20 clergy members from various denominations reading from scripture.
Organizers welcomed dozens of Christians from across the city together in order to share messages of hope for the season, bringing encouragement, hope and a new outbreak of faith.
Attendees parked around the park and listened on live FM radio in their cars or as well as sat in lawn chairs and benches throughout the park. The setup was similar to that used in 2021 when a drive-in-style event was held at Mount Zion Church due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to New Testament readings and sermons, the event included various attendees — including mothers, fathers, veterans — volunteering to hold a large cross at different stations throughout the park.
Meanwhile, several of area pastors shared Easter messages with the Times Herald.
Rev. James Vacco, Pastor of St. Bonaventure Parish, Allegany
“The most sacred three days in the Christian calendar have now reached their crescendo with Easter. In this week we title ‘Holy Week,’ we remembered and celebrated the humility, love and transforming power of God who seeks to confirm us as image bearers of his humility, love and transforming power. The first among us to bear and radiant that image completely is God himself in the person of Jesus Christ. This perspective is captured in St. Paul’s letter to the Philippians, chapter 2, verses 1-18.
“This week is filled with very special liturgies. On Holy Thursday we commemorated the courageous mission of Jesus which is symbolically expressed in his humble service to his disciples and his encouraging call to them to go and image him in the world. This call and mission found expression as Jesus transformed the Jewish Passover meal in a way which portrays a new Exodus and march to freedom. The mission of Moses and the march to freedom for the Israelites was from persecution and enslavement by the power of Pharaoh. The mission and march to freedom Jesus established by his passion, death and resurrection is a freedom from the power of sin which enslaves and shackles us in selfish and manipulative behavior, attitudes and mindsets. Jesus’ mission and call to us is expressed and renewed in a meal we call the Eucharist / Mass.
“On Good Friday we enter into the story that the God who created us is not afraid to face the trials of the world. By his facing those dark realities that afflict us, that cause us to fear and draws us into evil, God, in Jesus, ridicules them. Confronting the realities of betrayal and human folly with love and forgiveness Jesus neutralizes death’s power and effect. Jesus, in other words, conquered sin and death by his extravagant love outpoured in self-abasement, thus putting death to death.
“The Easter Vigil Liturgy starts out in darkness, which symbolizes both Christ in the tomb and the seeming victory of sin and evil over goodness and life. But then the ritual of the new fire and challenge of its light upon the darkness, and the lighting of the Paschal Candle and the spreading of its light fills the room with a mysteriously hope-filled glow. We celebrate the one who is truly the Victor – Jesus Christ – the one who has conquered sin by loving forgiveness, who has triumphed and trampled down the power and influence of sin and death by his Resurrection. It’s the power of the resurrection that has eternally re-made us as God’s image bearers. For now we are confidently empowered with a vision and understanding of our dignity, mission and destiny. And at a time as we see the people of the Ukraine dealing with so many challenges and threats, how globally we are still struggling with the COVID pandemic, and how national cynicism and political relativism tries to take hold of us and our manner of living – this humbling expression of God in Jesus Christ can raise us up to renewed vision and energy as we live in the present, shaping the future.”
Rev. Bruce Levine, Pastor of Olean First Presbyterian Church.
“I would like to point to some of the places where life abounds and ask you to open yourself to the possibility that Jesus is there.
“We experience the miracles of life, both lifelong and momentary: From a hug to the birth of a child. In support of friends when you need them. In an excessive second chance. In words that inspire you to live beyond yourself. It’s there in art.
“When you love your job. We experience unexpected joy. When disdain gives way to respect. It is there when justice for the oppressed abounds. When people listen, when love beats hate, when evil flees, when we discover there is more to life than the 24-hour news cycle. A message out of the blue from an old friend. When there is a healing of all kinds of illnesses and wounds. When peace comes, racism runs away, barriers are broken down, love wins and life as drudgery gives way to happiness.
“When we examine and overcome our own prejudices. When hostility to the poor and the immigrant is replaced by affirmation and meaningful action. When there is a thoughtful conversation amongst people of a different view. When you hear that one song. When you experience trust. In the love of a companion animal. When you are surrounded by close friends and family who are positive.
“When negativity is banished, where trust overcomes doubt, where the power of love triumphs over the love of power. Where faith, hope, and love abound. When you experience the presence of God in these things and more. You are choosing life over death and meeting the living Jesus. These are Easter moments.”