OLEAN — This time of year everyone is hustling and bustling to prepare for what they hope will be a wonderful holiday with loved ones — but there’s a lot of people thinking of others less fortunate in the community.
According to Pastor Sean Obergell, the congregation at Believers Chapel has taken the Bible’s message to help those to heart.
Taking the form of coats, winter outerwear and presents, this holiday season the church has provided the clothing for 79 families across the area. Of those, 60 families received groceries for the holiday meal.
BC Blessings, overseen by Melissa Reiner, holds fundraisers to raise money for outreach programs.
“BC Blessings hold fundraisers to be able to be a blessing to our area, in our region,” Obergfell said. “Our mindset is we want to maintain our own community. Who here is hurting this season?”
For the last two years they’ve held a hot-wing eating contest, securing sponsors to pay per chicken wing consumed. This year, they not only hosted the wing contest, but a first annual golf tournament as well. The tournament was held at Pennhills Club, in Bradford, Pa., and between the two events raised $20,000 for the program.
“It’s been amazing in the delivery of the presents, the food, the clothes,” Obergfell said. “It’s been fantastic. We love this region. We want to help the hurting, the broken and the poor. …It’s fun to give. It’s fun to see the smiles.”