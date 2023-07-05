OLEAN -- More than half a billion dollars in state bridge aid was announced Wednesday, with $23.5 million allocated to 11 projects in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
"New York State is making historic investments to modernize our infrastructure and we are committed to working with our partners in local government to help ensure that their bridges and culverts are ready to meet the challenges of global climate change," Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a press conference in the town of Schuyler in the Mohawk Valley. "The BRIDGE NY program provides essential funding directly to local governments to enhance the safety, resiliency, sustainability and reliability of local infrastructure, allowing more than 140 bridges to better withstand extreme weather events and keep New Yorkers safe."
Cattaraugus County bridge allocations totaling $10.2 million include:
- $1.862 million to Cattaraugus County for the superstructure replacement of the Union Valley Road bridge over Olean Creek. The state Traffic Data Viewer, which tracks traffic studies statewide, indicates a 2019 study showed an annual average daily traffic of 712 vehicles at an average speed of 32 mph. The state's Highway Bridge Data system, which tracks the condition of more than 17,600 bridges across the state, reports the bridge was built in 1988.
- $1.762 million to Cattaraugus County for the replacement of the Toad Hollow Road bridge over Eddyville Creek.
- $1.572 million to the Town of Ellicottville for the replacement of the Kruse Road bridge over Beaver Meadows Creek.
- $1.488 million to the Town of Great Valley for the replacement of the Snow Brook Road culvert carrying the tributary to Willoughby Creek.
- $1.287 million to the Town of Carrollton for the replacement of the Main Street culvert carrying the tributary to Leonard Brook.
- $1.174 million to the Town of Olean for the replacement of the Godfrey Hollow Road culvert carrying the tributary to Godfrey Hollow Branch.
- $1.023 million to the Town of Ellicottville for the replacement of the Crane Road culvert carrying the tributary to Bryant Hill Creek.
Allegany County bridge allocations totaling $13.4 million include:
- $6.635 million to Allegany County for the rehabilitation of the County Road 4 bridge over the Genesee River. The state Traffic Data Viewer indicates that the bridge is the busiest cross-river bridge north of Belmont, with a 2019 study showing annual average daily traffic of 1,566 vehicles at an average speed of 47 mph. The state's Highway Bridge Data system, the bridge was built in 1980.
- $2.724 million to Allegany County for the rehabilitation of the County Road 31 bridge over Van Campen Creek.
- $2.207 million to Allegany County for the replacement of the Middaugh Hill Road culvert carrying the tributary to Gordon Brook.
- $1.799 million to Allegany County for the replacement of the Karr Valley Road culvert carrying the tributary to Karr Valley Creek.
Statewide, the 216 projects will aid 141 local governments with bridge and culvert work, including rehabilitation and replacement efforts. Funding comes from the state’s $32.8 billion capital plan in 2022, which roughly doubled the BRIDGE NY program to $1 billion.
"New York's infrastructure, especially at the local level, is among the oldest in the country, which makes investments like BRIDGE NY that harden our local infrastructure and invest in resiliency and sustainability so critically important to the Empire State's future,” New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The BRIDGE NY funding we are announcing today will provide critically important financial support to local governments to help make our infrastructure more sustainable and our communities stronger."
"Considering that local governments are responsible for the maintenance of 87% of the roads and over half the bridges in the state, BRIDGE NY funding is vital to county highway departments' efforts to maintain, rehabilitate and enhance the resiliency of our vast systems of bridges and culverts on these local roads,” New York State County Highway Superintendents Association President Kevin Rooney said, “This will enable counties to address more of these critical infrastructure needs that otherwise would be unfunded or delayed.”