BUFFALO — During the past year, Western New York has been rocked by a tragic, mass-casualty shooting, historic snowstorms, flooding in the Southern Tier and hundreds of home fires that have displaced families and, in some instances, resulted in loss of life.
In response to all of those events, Red Cross volunteers have been there to assist their neighbors in times of greatest need, just as they do every day in fulfilling the organization’s mission of preventing and alleviating human suffering in times of emergency.
This March, the American Red Cross of the Western New York Region is honoring those who make its mission possible during the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration — a national tradition that began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation.
Overall, more than 1,800 people serve as volunteers throughout the 27 counties that comprise the Red Cross of WNY region.
“When help can’t wait during emergencies, people in our western New York, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier communities rally together to provide relief and hope for neighbors in need,” said Nick Bond, Regional CEO of the Red Cross of Western New York. “This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of our community, and we are proud to honor all those who make our mission possible during this year’s Red Cross Month celebration.”
Those wishing to participate in Red Cross Month can visit redcross.org to offer financial support, make an appointment to give blood or platelets, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid, CPR and how to use an AED.
Upcoming blood donations this month:
Allegany County
- Almond – March 20, 2-7 p.m., Alfred Almond Bible Church, 6751 State Route 21.
- Belfast – March 28, noon to 5 p.m., Belfast Central School, 1 King St.
- Cuba – March 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 17 South St.
- Friendship – March 7, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Friendship Central School, 46 W. Main St.
- Wellsville – March 9, noon to 4:30 p.m., American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson St.
Cattaraugus County
- Franklinville – Friday, 1-6 p.m., Franklinville Fire Hall, 75 N. Main St.
- Olean – March 13, noon to 5:30 p.m., St Stephen’s Church, 109 S. Barry St.
- Portville – March 23, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Portville Central High School, 500 Elm St.
- Salamanca – March 24, 1-6 p.m., Our Lady Peace Church, 274 Broad St.