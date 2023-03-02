American Red Cross

BUFFALO — During the past year, Western New York has been rocked by a tragic, mass-casualty shooting, historic snowstorms, flooding in the Southern Tier and hundreds of home fires that have displaced families and, in some instances, resulted in loss of life.

In response to all of those events, Red Cross volunteers have been there to assist their neighbors in times of greatest need, just as they do every day in fulfilling the organization’s mission of preventing and alleviating human suffering in times of emergency.

