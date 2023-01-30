ALBANY (TNS) — State senators arriving two weeks ago to the most contentious hearing for a judicial nominee on record in New York found themselves greeted by hundreds of supporters who were advocating for state Supreme Court appellate Justice Hector D. LaSalle.
"Hector LaSalle represents the best of New York!" and "One of our own for chief justice!" read golden yellow signs they held up. LaSalle could become the first Latino chief judge in New York history.
In the fine print, the signs read: "Paid for by Citizens for Judicial Fairness."
The Delaware-based group spent between $75,000 to $100,000 on its brief efforts trying to influence the vote of senators on the Judiciary Committee, as they considered Gov. Kathy Hochul's nomination of LaSalle for chief judge of the Court of Appeals, according to a spokesman for the group.
An official accounting of the money that Citizens for Judicial Fairness — or any group for or against LaSalle's nomination — is not available in public records, so it's unknown who was paying to influence the nomination and how much money they contributed.
State law is silent on the issue of nominations and appointments to public office, according to a spokeswoman for the state's lobbying and ethics commission. It leads to a near-impossible dynamic for observers who want to follow either the money or those seeking to influence the nominations. In recent years, judicial nominations especially have become a fierce political battleground — from local benches to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The lack of transparency around the lobbying efforts also goes beyond judicial candidates, extending to nearly all nominees who come before the Senate.
"It appears to be a yawning gap in the public's right to know how special interest groups influence government and it should get fixed," said Blair Horner, executive director of the New York Public Interest Research Group, which advocates for government transparency.
The Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government has not yet been asked to opine on whether groups trying to influence politicians to vote a certain way on nominees are required to disclose the details of their spending and fundraising.
The commission, formerly known as the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, has its first regularly scheduled meeting of the month on Tuesday; it is currently considering rules on ethics and lobbying.
Questions about the funding behind the support and opposition surrounding LaSalle's nomination could continue, even after the Senate Judiciary Committee voted against recommending his nomination to the full Senate.
Hochul has kept open the option of a lawsuit against the Democrat-controlled Senate, which could result in additional lobbying efforts on his behalf.
MIXED RESULTS
No lobbying disclosures — because they're not required — were filed by Citizens for Judicial Fairness, an organization linked to the New York City-based TransPerfect that has primarily focused on influencing the Delaware court system.
A spokesman for the citizens group said it reviewed state law and concluded there is no requirement to disclose the money it spent on its efforts regarding the chief judge nominee.
Citizens for Judicial Fairness is represented by Tusk Strategies, a New York City-based firm that has its own lobbying portfolio in Albany. (The spokesman said there was no tie between the clients Tusk Strategies represents and the work of the citizens group on LaSalle's nomination.)
Citizens for Judicial Fairness is "proud of its work to support the historic nomination of Justice Hector LaSalle," spokesman Chris Coffey said in a statement.
"In keeping with the spirit of our mission to promote transparency, equity and accountability in state judiciaries, we of course always comply with relevant laws and regulations," Coffey added.
Similarly, Latinos for LaSalle — which is backed by high-profile, political supporters — has not registered any of its efforts with the state's lobbying commission. It said that its work "started when Puerto Rican/Latino community leaders began organizing, organically, to support" LaSalle's nomination.
"People brought their talents and resources to this collective effort to provide to the Latino community the facts" and to "push back against the organized effort against the nomination," a spokesman for the group said in a statement.
Latinos for LaSalle includes individuals who work for the influential consulting group, MirRam, including Luis A. Miranda and Roberto Ramirez, both of whom are registered lobbyists in New York.
The organized effort from progressives came from the Center for Community Alternatives, led by Peter F. Martin. The group led a rally in the days leading up to the Senate Judiciary Committee's Jan. 18 meeting, featuring their own signs. They rallied ahead of the committee hearing, as well.
Unlike the pro-LaSalle efforts, the center did register lobbying activity. It noted at least 44 individuals were lobbied, although specific dollar amounts on the efforts were less clear.
The center "treats our advocacy around the chief judge nomination as we treat all of our lobbying obligations," Martin said in a statement.
The center categorized the lobbying as pertaining to a "state executive order;" there is no lobbying category for a nomination made by a governor.
"The spirit of the law is to have public disclosure of attempts to influence the Legislature," said Rachel Fauss, senior policy advisor at Reinvent Albany. "And that should include nominations."
