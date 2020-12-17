OLEAN — Christmas is directly around the corner and at the Loaves & Fishes food pantry, staff and volunteers are reporting they would welcome more donations of funds, food and Christmas treats to provide to the needy.
Linda Shafer, pantry director, said the facility, located in the lower level of Hillside Wesleyan Church on Prospect Avenue can always use help.
“If (donors) want to bring food, that’s fine, otherwise money will help, too,” Shafer said on Wednesday. “If they want to bring canned vegetables and fresh-slice bread, that would be good, too.”
She said the pantry is well stocked with hamburger from government supplies, and turkey gift cards are available, but small hams for Christmas are not as plentiful and would be welcomed.
Shafer said the pantry had been handing out Christmas goody and candy bags to families that had been purchased and bagged up by a couple of volunteers. Unfortunately, most of the bags have been distributed. In addition, she said packaged cookies would be appreciated, as families enjoy receiving them in their supplies.
The pantry, which receives direct food deliveries from the Western New York Food Bank, follows Covid guidelines to safeguard its volunteers and recipients. Therefore, donations are asked to be left at the pantry porch on its days of operation.
The pantry will close after Dec. 23 and won’t reopen until the first Wednesday in January., Therefore, donations of non-perishable foods and treats, if not handed out before the holidays, will be provided to recipients in January.
The pantry is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays for the drop-off of food donations, or to help recipients. Monetary donations may be mailed to the facility at 753 Prospect Avenue in Olean. For more information, call the pantry at 373-6800.
