Loading up Christmas dinners

Young volunteers Sunday morning bring bags with hot dinners from the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels to a vehicle on North 1st Street that would deliver them to Olean area residents as part of the annual Community Christmas Dinner. The event was coordinated by the Basilica and St. John the Evangelist parishioners who prepared and boxed up hundreds of meals between takeouts and home deliveries.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

