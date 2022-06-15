SALAMANCA — The mountains will rock when Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino welcomes the "Live to Rock Tour" featuring Skid Row, Warrant and Quiet Riot inside the Seneca Allegany Event Center on Sept. 17.
Tickets go on sale Friday at noon and start at $45.
Skid Row was one of the dominant hard rock bands of the late 1980s and early ’90s. The band’s debut album, 1989’s “Skid Row,” was an instant success and included two Top 10 singles, “18 and Life” and “I Remember You.”
The band followed up with another smash album, “Slave to the Grind,” in 1991, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Skid Row has shared the stage with such luminary hard rock bands as Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, KISS and others.
Warrant first came into the national spotlight with their debut album “Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich,” which produced the hit single “Heaven.” That was followed by another hit album, “Cherry Pie,” featuring the mega-hit single of the same name.
Other hit songs include “Sometimes She Cries,” “Down Boys,” “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” “Blind Faith,” “Machine Gun,” “The Bitter Pill” and many more. Warrant has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide.
Quiet Riot shot to stardom with their breakthrough 1983 album “Metal Health,” which is the first heavy metal album to ever top the Billboard album charts. The band had several hit singles, including “Cum On Feel The Noise,” “Mama Weer All Crazee Now,” “Metal Health (Bang Your Head),” and several others.
In addition to the Live to Rock Tour, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino has a number of exciting upcoming shows, including:
• Rick Springfield, June 25, tickets start at $25;
• Ron White, July 30, tickets start at $45;
• Little Big Town (Outdoor) on Aug. 5 with tickets starting at $45;
• Sammy Hagar & The Circle (Outdoor), Aug. 6, tickets start at $55;
• Amy Schumer, Oct. 29, tickets start at $58.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos use all paperless ticketing for all events at all of its properties. Tickets may be purchased online at SenecaNiagaraCasino.com, SenecaAlleganyCasino.com or ticketmaster.com.
Tickets may also be purchased in person at 8 Clans inside Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino or The Logo Shop inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. A secure link, sent by either email or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.