Little Valley woman publishes top-selling children’s book

Amy Bedell’s self-published debut book, “She Will,” is inspired by her late cousin, Julie Mendell, who was born with a major disability but never let anything stand in her way.

LITTLE VALLEY — Local educator Amy Bedell recently self-published her first book, “She Will,” sending a message of love and acceptance for disability and special needs inclusion within its pages.

The author dedicated her children’s book about compassion and kindness to her cousin, Julie Mendell, who was her inspiration. Bedell said her cousin was born with a major disability and passed away at age 48 about two years ago.

