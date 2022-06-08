BUFFALO — A Cattaraugus County man was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for a probe into almost $1 million in COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program fraud.
Adam Arena, 45, of Little Valley, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and engaging in monetary transactions with criminally derived proceeds, was sentenced to serve 66 months in prison by Senior U.S. District Judge William Skretny.
U.S. Attorney Trini Ross reported Wednesday that federal prosecutors found evidence that Arena reinstated an inactive business, ADA Auto Group, in May 2020 and sought a federal PPP loan, reserved for operating small businesses amid shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In July 2020, co-defendent Amanda J. Gloria used Arena’s personal and corporate information to apply for a $954,000 PPP loan, forging supporting documents including tax forms and payroll reports claiming 50 employees in 2019 with a payroll of more than $4.4 million. A month later, Arena directed the financial institution to wire the funds for the company to an account controlled exclusively by him, later pying Gloria more than $24,000 for her help.
None of the funds Arena received were ever used for business-related expenses, the U.S. attorney said.
Charged in June 2021, Arena pleaded guilty in November. Gloria was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.
Anyone with general information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.
The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the FBI, IRS, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Social Security Administration’s Office of Inspector General.