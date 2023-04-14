BRADFORD, Pa. — A Little Valley, N.Y., man is in McKean County Jail after leading police on a wild chase Thursday afternoon, smashing into at least one police car, all with three children in his vehicle.
Paul William Dinch-Graves, 32, of 130 Main St. Apt. A, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault-attempt to cause serious bodily injury, and one count of endangering the welfare of children, all first-degree felonies; two counts of endangering the welfare of children, second-degree felonies; one count of criminal mischief, a third-degree felony; two counts of terroristic threats, first-degree misdemeanors; one count of resisting arrest and 11 counts of recklessly endangering another person, all second-degree misdemeanors; DUI, driving with a license suspended from a prior offense, and 46 traffic summary offenses.
The incident began at 64 Jefferson St. in Bradford at 4:38 p.m. Thursday when officers responded to that address for a reported burglary. Graves had allegedly entered the second-story apartment belonging to his girlfriend. Police made entry into the building, noting heavy damage, a broken door and several broken windows, noting where forced entry had been made into the rear second-story doorway of the apartment, the criminal complaint read.
Officers were advised that Graves was driving a gray 2015 Chrysler with New York state plates, and that he had driven by the residence while officers were inside. Officer Joshua Frederoski went outside, saw the car approaching, entered the road and placed his hand in the air to signal Graves to stop. However, Graves continued driving toward Frederoski, steering toward him and accelerating. Frederoski drew his service weapon and was nearly struck by Graves’ car, the complaint stated.
Officers advised the 911 Center of the attempted assault while police started pursuit of Graves’ car, which eventually included Bradford City and Bradford Township police and Lewis Run-based state police, exceeding speeds of 90 mph over 8 miles, into Lafayette Township, where Graves finally stopped. Along the way, Graves intentionally collided with several Bradford City Police Department patrol units, including a vehicle driven by Chief Mike Ward, which was struck on U.S. Route 219 at speeds in excess of 50 mph, the complaint stated.
Ward was not injured, but the patrol vehicle was damaged and is out of service. A second patrol vehicle sustained damage from the pursuit as well.
Graves was found to have three children in the car with him, ages 5, 6 and 14, along with the children’s mother. When police attempted to place Graves under arrest, he actively resisted, and officers had to use force to take him into custody, the complaint stated.
While Graves was being transported to Bradford City Police Department, he threatened the transporting officer, saying he would “rape and kill his wife and kids,” the complaint stated. Once at the station, he continued to threaten officers, saying that when he got out of jail, he would come back and kill them and their families, according to the complaint.
Graves later told police that prior to the pursuit, he consumed multiple shots of Fireball and smoked marijuana, the complaint stated. He refused standard field sobriety testing and chemical testing.
Graves was arraigned early Friday before District Judge Bill Todd and committed to jail in lieu of $200,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on April 20.