FARMERSVILLE — A Little Valley man is facing attempted murder and assault charges after allegedly shooting his tenant in an incident over the Fourth of July weekend.
Machias-based New York State Police reported Monday that they have charged Daniel L. Langdon Jr., 51, with first-degree attempted murder, a class A-1 felony; and first degree assault, a class C felony, following a Friday evening incident.
Troopers were called to a residence on Route 98 in the town of Farmersville for a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Troopers said that they believe Langdon, the landlord of the property, got into a physical altercation with a 40-year-old man, who was not identified.
Langdon, using a legally-owned 9mm handgun, shot the man multiple times. The victim was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. His injuries were reported as not life-threatening.
Langdon was arraigned and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.
According to Cattaraugus County Real Property Service records, Langdon owns one property in the town of Farmersville, at 9151 Route 98. The property, assessed at about $67,000, consists of a 10.35-acre lot with a manufactured home placed on it and various outbuildings and additions.