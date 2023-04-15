Little Valley mail carrier marks 35 years of deliveries

LITTLE VALLEY — The dedication of longtime Little Valley mail carrier Kevin Andrew has been recognized once again.
June 2022 marked Andrew’s 35th year of employment with the U.S. Postal Service, who sent Andrew a Certificate of Appreciation along with a service pin. But the award was overlooked for nearly a year in the shuffle of three postmasters at the Little Valley post office.
Now, with current Postmaster Nick Barlow at the helm, Andrew was recently presented with his certificate, recognizing his continuing loyalty and contributions.
Well into his 36th year, Andrew said he has loved practically every minute of delivering the mail. Primarily a mail carrier, he has been a familiar face to many in the small community of Little Valley as well as other parts of Cattaraugus County.
Although most of his time has been spent in Little Valley, he’s also worked in Salamanca, Kill Buck, South Dayton, Cattaraugus and Olean when needed. But, he said, nothing beats working in his own hometown.
Andrew admits he has done practically everything at the post office, including mowing lawns, shoveling snow and working behind the counter. About 80% of his time has been spent as a mail carrier, and the majority of those years have been in Little Valley.
“Whenever I helped out at the other post offices, I was still an employee of Little Valley,” he explained. “They just borrowed me.”
One of Andrew’s favorite stories is one only possible in a small town — he delivered to the funeral home the ashes of the doctor who delivered him when he was born. That’s back when the names of the deceased were printed on the packaging, he said, which has since changed.
“He delivered me, and then I delivered him,” he said with a laugh.
Then there’s the weather. Andrew said probably the worst weather he ever delivered mail in was the spell in February 2015 when the temperatures were hovering around 0 and the wind chill was brutal. He said that was tough.
Hometown AmbitionsAfter graduating from Little Valley High School, he worked for the village of Little Valley’s Department of Public Works for 12 years. He became interested in a career with the postal service through a man who, at the time, was working at the Little Valley post office.
He took the postal test right after high school and repeatedly took the exam, getting a higher score each time in the late 1970s and early ’80s in an attempt to do what he does today. After scoring well on a civil service test and already employed full-time with the public works department in the village, he waited until the perfect opportunity with the postal service presented itself.
When one came up in Little Valley, where he was born and raised, he accepted it.
“They were short-handed because they had only two people left,” he recalled. “The postmaster said I had to start on Saturday, and it was already Tuesday. It was real short notice.”
Andrew said growing up in Little Valley made a difference because he knows so many people. When he started doing his mail route, he already knew it from working for the village.
“I’ve lived here all but eight years, and you get to know everybody,” he said. “That’s what makes it great to have this job here — it’s right in my hometown.”
Community InvolvementAndrew attributes his longevity as a mail carrier to very good health. He thinks the eight-mile walking route in Little Valley over the years, plus the physically demanding DPW job he had prior, has kept him fit. He has called in sick to work only five times over those 35 years — with only three of them being for himself.
He has been a member of the Little Valley Alumni Association, of which he has been president for 28 years, and the Lion’s Club for 31 years.
Andrew’s dedication to public service is practically in his blood. As is the case with many small towns, he has a family history in the community where he grew up.
His grandfather, William F. Andrew, served as mayor of Little Valley and was actively involved in the fire department, including serving as chief for a number of years. His aunt was a town clerk and her daughter became the town clerk after her. His dad, Albert Andrew, served as village clerk for 41 years.
“He was also involved in the fire department and was big in the American Legion and in our church,” he said. “I learned community service from him.”
Andrew said he’s not getting ready to retire. He’s just kind of playing it by ear.
“I thought I’d be retired by now, but it just doesn’t feel like the right time yet,” he said. “It’s been a good job — not every minute — but it’s been good. You gotta’ have good people to work with, too.”