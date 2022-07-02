LITTLE VALLEY — Muggles and wizards will once again soar at the returning Little Valley Lions Club Quidditch Games fundraiser set to take place Aug. 20.
This year’s “Quidditch Games: Win the Cup” event will take place on the sports field behind the Little Valley VFW along Route 353. Wizard Dumbledore will oversee the games with the assistance of the Snitch, Michael Mosley.
Spectators on the sidelines will enjoy watching and cheering for their favorite team as Hufflepuffs, Slytherins, Gryffindors and Ravenclaws face off in an intense rough and tumble tournament based on the Hogwarts games featured in the whimsical Harry Potter movies.
For those unfamiliar with the sport, Quidditch is a co-ed contact sport with a unique mix of elements from rugby, dodgeball and tag. A team is made up of seven athletes who play with brooms between their legs at all times.
“Some team members play on brooms and some play on pool noodles, but the point is to run around with either between their legs, or the competitors don’t fly,” said Lion Myrna Reynolds. “It’s just a fun thing and, of course, we are using adolescent rules with no tackling. We’re using the safe, sensible rules because it’s a rough game.”
The Quidditch competition is a unique event organized by the Little Valley Lions Club to raise money to benefit the club’s sight programs including the annual eye screening “SEE” program for pre-kindergarten children, Vision Beyond Sight program from the Ross Eye Institute, K-9 Helpers for the Handicapped and Camp Badger for special needs youth. The club serves the Little Valley, Cattaraugus and Salamanca communities.
Anyone age 14 and up who wishes to play on a team should call (716) 353-0177.
Reynolds said the club thanks all individuals and groups who donate to the event. Donations may be made to Little Valley Lions Club, c/o Lion Myrna Reynolds, 4195 Route 219-Lot 15, Salamanca, NY 14779.