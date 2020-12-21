LITTLE VALLEY — The Memorial Library of Little Valley has continued to serve the community throughout this year’s coronavirus pandemic. Although most of its programs have been canceled, the library still offers interesting displays along with thousands of books and media for patron enjoyment.
Director Linda McCubbin said the staff is following CDC requirements, currently limiting five patrons in the building at one time, plus three staff members. Everyone must wear masks and social distance. When they enter, people have their temperatures taken then sanitize their hands and sign in.
Although the library has 11 public computers, McCubbin said only three can be used at one time with social distancing. After every computer is used, it gets sanitized. The bathrooms are kept locked and are also sanitized after each use.
McCubbin said people shouldn’t panic if the library system is telling them returned materials are late because they are quarantined for 96 hours to assure they’re COVID-free when others check them out. For people who prefer a no-contact way to get and return their books and movies, there are shepherds hooks out front.
Up until just a few weeks ago, the library offered a story time to small groups of children but, with the COVID-19 numbers rising, McCubbin said that has been discontinued. Although it’s been impossible for the library to have any programs, McCubbin has assembled some craft kits to send home with the kids who visit. She plans to hand them out along with candy canes during the holiday.
“Our library has made the policy that if (Cattaraugus County goes) yellow, we won’t allow any kids in the building. We will limit the capacity from five to three people at one time, plus our staff,” she said. “If the county should go orange, there will be only one staff member and myself here. There will be no entrance and our service will be curbside only. If the county goes red, we’ll have to close.”
McCubbin said there’s a concept held by many people that libraries are a thing of the past and are no longer needed because they have the internet as their major source of information.
“A library isn’t just a place to come to read a book,” she said. “It’s also a great resource for research. Our staff knows how to find almost anything.”
Having access to CCLS online has made a difference. McCubbin said their patrons have averaged 40 books a year in the past but that number has doubled to over 100 per patron in the last eight months. She said the library previously had approximately 2,500 books available and now they have a selection of over 7,000 audio and ebooks.
According to McCubbin, the library has all the top new releases of books and over 2,000 movies. Anything they don’t have at the library, she can get from another library through CCLS.
Like many not-for-profit organizations, the library is suffering from the loss of funds due, in part, to the inability to have fundraisers.
McCubbin said they are fortunate to be open because their savings are no longer in existence. The library is surviving day to day through the generosity of its patrons and the tax levy that was passed in May of this year. She said they have received more memorials this year, but the facility is still down about $5,000.
Many of the library’s patrons support the facility in any way they can. McCubbin said these generous patrons sell handmade items including cookies, a Christmas tree, jewelry and knitted accessories, then donate their proceeds to the library.
Despite many setbacks, the library has come a long way in the past five years. Through several grants and fundraising, the two buildings located next door were purchased in 2017 and torn down in 2018 to make way for a much-needed parking lot. However, during the demolition process, asbestos was unexpectedly discovered in one of the buildings and it was very costly to have it removed.
In July 2019, a major flood hit the town causing extensive damage to many structures including the library building, which was also costly to clean up and renovate. Since then, a handicap entrance has been added and a new roof.
Several recent upgrades include a new security system and a new, forced-air gas furnace to save money on utilities. McCubbin said the furnace was installed Dec. 9 and features an ultraviolet filtration system that sanitizes the air as it flows through killing viruses. She said a new generator has also been purchased.
“We are now a warming and cooling center in Cattaraugus County, but we will also be like a communication center if we were ever to lose everything,” she said.
A collection of handcrafted wooden bowls and vases made by Cattaraugus artisan Wayne Matthies is currently on display. McCubbin said some of the multiple-turned and mitered vessels have over 5,000 pieces in them.
The library is currently operating under regular hours and is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
For more information about library services and how to contribute to the fundraising efforts, call the library at 938-6301.