LITTLE VALLEY — Little Valley Holiday Cheer will again be providing Christmas gifts for children of families in need who live in the Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School District. In 2022, the non-profit group purchased gifts for around 100 children of all ages. Holiday Cheer also provided gifts for 40 elderly residents of the Little Valley area.
To raise funds for the program, an Election Day Chicken and Biscuit Dinner will be held on Nov. 7 at the Little Valley Fire Hall from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Dinners will be $12 for adults and $6 for children 10 and under. Dining is available at the Fire Hall or to-go. Orders can be placed for take outs or local deliveries by calling Ann Poole at (716) 244-3170 or Karel Hamilton at (716) 581-3066.
In addition to the dinner, a Basket Raffle will be held Oct. 2 – Nov. 6 at the Little Valley Municipal Hall from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. weekdays. Drawing will be held at the end of Chicken and Biscuit Dinner on Nov. 7. Items will include gift baskets, gift cards, handmade items and more! Anyone wishing to donate an item may deliver it to the Village Office in September or call Karel Hamilton at (716) 581-3066 for pick up.
Families in need may pick up a form at the Village office or email requesting a form to LVHolidaycheer@gmail.com beginning Oct. 2. Anyone wishing to “adopt a family” may contact Karel at the number listed above. Monetary donations for Holiday Cheer may be mailed/dropped off to the Cattaraugus County Bank, 120 Main St., Little Valley, NY 14755 (payable to LV Holiday Cheer) or electronically via Venmo @LVHoliday-Cheer.