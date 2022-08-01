Little Valley Food Pantry observes first anniversary at new location

Volunteers at the Little Valley Food Pantry are observing their first anniversary at the former Little Valley school on Rock City St. Shown are (front, from left) Hank Whitmer, Jan Whitmer, Nancy Frentz, Lori Hermann, food pantry manager Mary Bailey, (back, from left) Gene Terhune, Joe Markasky, Pastor Ken Doyle, Cliff Benson and Doug.

 Deb Everts photo

LITTLE VALLEY — The Little Valley Food Pantry is celebrating its first anniversary at the former Little Valley school at 207 Rock City St. this month.

Food pantry manager Mary Bailey said they couldn’t be happier with their new location. With more space and a better layout, it has enabled the pantry to expand and accommodate the ever-increasing numbers of people in need of food.

(Contact reporter Deb Everts at salpressdeb@gmail.com.)

