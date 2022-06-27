Little Valley Alumni Association holds 123rd reunion

LITTLE VALLEY — The 123rd annual Little Valley Alumni Association dinner/meeting was held Saturday at the Corporate Building on the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds with 188 members and guests in attendance.
Social time began at 1 p.m., followed by dinner catered by Goode's Restaurant of Gowanda.
Alumni Association President Kevin Andrew opened the business meeting thanking all who make this event possible before, during and after the event. He noted donations to the general fund, the scholarship fund, and this year's Palmatier Family Transplant Fund have been very generous.
Carol Gloff, class of '70, spoke on behalf of the Little Valley Fund. She said the endowment fund is now three years-old and giving has exceeded all expectations. The Fund Advisory committee met the day before and projects to benefit the village and its residents were discussed.
Ed Memmott, Class of 1958, who presented the annual Memmott-Langhans scholarship report, said giving has been very generous.
Six applications were received from graduating seniors from Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School. Scholarships were awarded to Julia Bronneberg, Kyra Frentz, Ella Golley, Sarah Maguda, Alexandra Minnekine and Kara Navarre.
The Alumni Sportsmanship award was presented to Seth Howland at graduation.
A highlight of the evening was the replay of the 1955 "What's My Line?" appearance of Art Asquith and Harold Sander, LVCS graduates from 1946. Sander passed away early in 2022 and the video was shown in his honor. In addition, Mr. Asquith was honored as most senior member attending.
Pam Aldrich Volz and Melody Weaver Slater spoke on behalf of their honored class of 1972. Not only was the Class of 1972 the largest graduating class, but they were also the first class to attend kindergarten in the cinder block building on Second St. Carolyn Miller, former English teacher and class advisor, was introduced as a special guest.
Door prizes were awarded throughout the evening and were won by Judy Mager Houck, Sally Marsh, Jim Memmott, Tony Luttrell, Mary Reynolds Stoll, Vicky Jarrett, Tom Rickert, Lori-Jo Flagg Tatham, Bob Milks, Kathy Bryant Belec, Pete Bowen, Debi Baker Reynolds, Roger Marsh, Sue Payne Pagliaccio, Shirley Carlson Rogers and Myrna Reynolds.
Jeanne Luce Lochner of the Class of 1972, won her class' wine basket raffle. The 50/50 raffle was won by Jim Hamilton.