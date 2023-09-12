LITTLE VALLEY — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has temporarily closed Little Rock City Forest Road at Rock City State Forest for rehabilitation work on the road.
During the project, contractors will regrade and shape the road and lay down fresh gravel. The road is expected to remain closed for three weeks during the rehabilitation work.
Little Rock City Day Use Area will remain open throughout the project but will only be accessible by foot and bike trails.
The DEC also encourages visitors to consider accessing other state properties across Western New York, including Raecher Hill State Forest, Golden Hill State Forest and Bryant Hill State Forest.