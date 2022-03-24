OLEAN — A program on child trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of children will be held in April.
Together We Thrive, a program with Directions in Independent Living, Inc. that provides supportive services to at-risk youth, is collaborating with Cattaraugus Community Action to for an educational workshop, “Little Red,” to be held at 6 p.m. April 6 at the Olean Public Library.
Organizers noted a ripple effect when professionals work at identifying, preventing, and supporting the commercial sexual exploitation of children and trafficked youth -- with the identification of a survivor possibly leading to the recovery of other youths under the exploiters’ control.
Presenters will be Alan Meyers and Daniel Butcher, Safe Harbor, Trauma Informed Care Trainers for CCA. The workshop, to be held in the Gallery Room, is free and open to the public. Parents are encouraged to bring their children.
For more information, contact Marcie Thurst at mthurst@oleanilc.org.