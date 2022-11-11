LITTLE VALLEY — A Cattaraugus County grand jury has handed up a 10-count indictment against a Little Genesee man in the Sept. 3 death of an Olean teen in Portville.
Skyler Hess, 20, was named in the 10-count indictment that included charges of driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a class D felony; and criminally negligent homicide, a class E felony.
District Attorney Lori P. Rieman issued the indictment Thursday showing Hess had a 0.15% blood-alcohol content — nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08% — when his vehicle slammed into a parked car on Route 417, pushing it into another that struck a trio of friends standing on a lawn in Portville.
The crash killed Kayden Belleisle, 19, of Olean. His friend Gabby Kranock, 18, of Cuba, who was critically injured in the accident, continues to recuperate in Erie County Medical Center. Hailey Bello, 16, who attended Cuba-Rushford Central School with Gabby, was treated at a Buffalo hospital and recuperated at home.
The indictment also charges Hess with two counts of second-degree vehicular assault, a class E felony; first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; and reckless driving, moving from lane unsafely and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
He faces arraignment soon in Cattaraugus County Court.
