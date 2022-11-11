LITTLE VALLEY — A Cattaraugus County grand jury has handed up a 10-count indictment against a Little Genesee man in the Sept. 3 death of an Olean teen in Portville.

Skyler Hess, 20, was named in the 10-count indictment that included charges of driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a class D felony; and criminally negligent homicide, a class E felony.

