PORTVILLE — A 20-year-old Little Genesee man faces felony charges of vehicular homicide and assault and driving while intoxicated in the wake of a deadly crash early Sept. 3 in the town of Portville.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said Skyler J. Hess of Wells Road was driving a pickup truck on Route 417 when it struck a Jeep legally parked on the side of the road. The Jeep was propelled across a lawn at 465 Portville-Ceres Road and it struck Kayden Joseph Belleisle, 19, of Olean, who was killed.

