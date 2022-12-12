LITTLE VALLEY — A 20-year-old Little Genesee man was arraigned in Cattaraugus County Court Monday for criminally negligent homicide in the death of a young Olean woman in a horrific traffic accident in Portville in September.
Skyler J. Hess of Little Genesee pleaded not guilty to the 10-count indictment before County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz.
He was the driver of a vehicle that struck a parked car along Route 417 in Portville, pushing it into another that struck a group of young people who were talking on a lawn in front of a house on Sept. 3
Kayden Belleisle, 19, of Olean, died from injuries suffered when she was struck by the car.
Gabby Kranock, 18 of Cuba, was critically injured and is paralyzed from the shoulders down. She is recovering at Erie County Medical Center and hopes to be able to return home with her parents for Christmas.
A third young woman, Hailey Bello, 16, who attended Cuba-Rushford School with Gabby Kranock, was taken to the hospital for treatment and later went home to recover.
Hess pleaded not guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a D felony; criminally negligent homicide, an E felony; two counts of second-degree vehicular assault; driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with more than 0.08% blood-alcohol content, first-degree reckless endangerment, moved from lane unsafely and criminal mischief due to reckless property damage.
Hess remains jailed in lieu of bail.
Ploetz adjourned the case was for motions. Hess is being represented by Ben Smith from the Public Defender’s Office, while District Attorney Lori P. Rieman is prosecuting the case.
According to the indictment, which was handed up by a grand jury last month, Hess had a blood-alcohol content of 0.15%, nearly twice the legal limit for driving while intoxicated which is 0.08%.