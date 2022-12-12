LITTLE VALLEY — A 20-year-old Little Genesee man was arraigned in Cattaraugus County Court Monday for criminally negligent homicide in the death of a young Olean woman in a horrific traffic accident in Portville in September.

Skyler J. Hess of Little Genesee pleaded not guilty to the 10-count indictment before County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz.

