A weekend fundraiser in Ellicottville to help build a medical clinic for a community in Uganda netted Literacy of Love Inc., more than $7,400.
Cari Matejka of Olean is founder and CEO of Literacy of Love Inc., which supports poor, orphaned, abused and abandoned children in Uganda.
The fundraiser, BeerGanda, held Saturday at Ellicottville Distillery, will help ensure that a medical clinic at the community Literacy of Love supports in Mpiigi, Uganda, about an hour north of the country’s capital of Kampala.
The communal family Literacy of Love supports includes nearly 60 children. The clinic will cost about $25,000 and meet not only their medical needs, but other neighbors as well.
“The aim of the clinic is to alleviate our constant medical costs by providing free medical care to our children, to employ graduates of our program to have employment whilst also giving them an opportunity to give back to the program that helped build their future, and to provide a quality medical resource in our villages," Matejka, a fifth-grade teacher at Olean Middle and Intermediate School, said. "We have a doctor graduating and medical lab tech graduate who are products of our program.”
This summer, she is leading a 16-member mission team “to share our ministry.”
A recent story on Literacy of Love’s fundraiser in the Times Herald led an Olean resident to offer to install a water well for the communal residence in Mpiigi, Matejka said.
“His company has a particular interest in clean water initiatives as well as utilizing their resources to pay it forward. He appreciated our model — particularly that 100% of all contributions go directly to our children and programs,” she said.
“Sustainability is created through building up our own children to perpetuate change in their community,” Matejka said. “This isn't just an organization I found — it is also my mission, so I support it myself. The water well is already dug, and once it's complete, we will forever have clean, safe drinking water! This is the completion of a long-term goal we had - an unexpected blessing!”
Anyone interested in contributing to the clinic project, sponsoring a child, or donating to programming may contact Matejka at carimatejka1@gmail.com. Donors may use Venmo under her name or visit literacyoflove.org or the Literacy of Love Facebook page.
Saturday’s fundraiser included beer, wine and cider tasting, live music by Two Guys Drinking Beer, local food trucks, basket raffles and silent auctions.
Literacy of Love Inc., also promotes the sale of Ugandan products at Christy’s Boutique on Olean's North Union Street.
The Quick Arts Center at St. Bonaventure University has an exhibit of candid photographs of the children of the Ugandan community she has built in Mpiigi.