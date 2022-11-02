ST. BONAVENTURE — Several African American male artists, using art, music and poetry to express themselves and the challenges their community endures, will take the stage in “Hear the Brothas” at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Coordinated and hosted by Buffalo native Jason A. Benefield of JAB Unlimited Productions LLC, “Hear the Brothas” is designed to stimulate conversation and provide education through art, similar to the salon-style performances utilized during the Harlem Renaissance era.

 

