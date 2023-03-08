Lions, other service clubs, youth groups aid Child Advocacy Center

As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Local service clubs and their youth groups gathered last week to make blankets for the Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center at Allegany-Limestone Middle/High School. From left are Lions Club President Chuck Talbot, Allegany Limestone Interact Club advisor Mike Conroy, Zonta Club member Eileen Wallace and Rotary Club President Paula Bernstein.
These young volunteers pitched in last week to make no-sew blankets for the Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center at Allegany-Limestone Middle/High School cafeteria. The Olean Lions CLub, Zonta Club and Rotary and their associated youth groups made nearly 150 blankets.
ALLEGANY — Dozens of volunteers from six local service clubs came together to make nearly 150 blankets for the Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center.
Members of the Olean Lions Club and its Leos youth group were joined by the Rotary Club and its Interact Club youth group and the Zonta Club with its youth group Z Club at the Allegany-Limestone Central High/Middle School cafeteria in making the warm no-sew blankets for children from Cattaraugus and Allegany counties coming to the Child Advocacy Center in Olean.
Olean Lions Club President Chuck Talbot and his wife Sharon, Lions Club secretary, reached out to leaders of the Rotary Club and Zonta Club to see if they and their youth groups would be interested in joining the Lions’ efforts to make blankets for the Child Advocacy Center. The answers were an overwhelming yes.
The blanket-making pizza party last week “was a great community service,” Sharon Talbot said. “It was a great success.”
Rotary President Paula Bernstein said everyone enjoyed socializing and eating pizza.
Trending Food Videos
There were 57 volunteers that made 147 blankets in 1 1/2 hours,” Charles Talbot said. “We hope to do this each year, if not twice a year, if the caseload increases at the Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center.”
David Chambers, program manager, talked about the Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center and took the blankets with him. A member from each club talked about their mottos and what they do.
"Everyone is agreeable to do this again," Charles Talbot said
Sharon Talbot said the Lions Club of Olean and the Leos youth group have been making no-sew blankets for the Child Advocacy Center for many years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Others groups that have helped the Lions Club make blankets for the Child Advocacy Center including the Salamanca Senior Center and eighth grade students at Hinsdale Central School.
They clubs plan to make the new combined effort an annual event, according to Sharon Talbot. All the clubs are glad to have the involvement of their youth groups in the community.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community.
The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com
$1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time.
Thank You!
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.