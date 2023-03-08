Lions, other service clubs, youth groups aid Child Advocacy Center

Local service clubs, youth groups aid Child Advocacy Center

Local service clubs and their youth groups gathered last week to make blankets for the Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center at Allegany-Limestone Middle/High School. From left are Lions Club President Chuck Talbot, Allegany Limestone Interact Club advisor Mike Conroy, Zonta Club member Eileen Wallace and Rotary Club President Paula Bernstein.

ALLEGANY — Dozens of volunteers from six local service clubs came together to make nearly 150 blankets for the Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center.

Members of the Olean Lions Club and its Leos youth group were joined by the Rotary Club and its Interact Club youth group and the Zonta Club with its youth group Z Club at the Allegany-Limestone Central High/Middle School cafeteria in making the warm no-sew blankets for children from Cattaraugus and Allegany counties coming to the Child Advocacy Center in Olean.

These young volunteers pitched in last week to make no-sew blankets for the Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center at Allegany-Limestone Middle/High School cafeteria. The Olean Lions CLub, Zonta Club and Rotary and their associated youth groups made nearly 150 blankets.

