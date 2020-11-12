OLEAN — The winner of the Ward 1 alderman race came down to just 28 votes out of more than 1,100 cast.
The Cattaraugus County Board of Elections reported that after counting absentee ballots, incumbent Democrat Linda Witte is the apparent winner over Republican challenger Lawrence Bennion Jr., 567-539.
“I’m honored to continue to serve my residents of Ward 1 for the next 2 years,” Witte said in a Facebook post. “Thanks to everyone for coming out to vote. As always I’m always here for your questions or concerns.”
Bennion led on Election Night with a 483-435 tally. However, officials reported 188 write-ins were tallied for the candidates, with 132 for Witte and 56 for Bennion.
While more than 230 absentee ballots were sent out during the election cycle, some were not returned, while others had blank, void or write-in votes for alderman.
Under state law, absentee ballots had to be dropped off in person or postmarked by the Nov. 3 election. Those that were mailed had to be received by county elections officials no later than Tuesday in order to be counted.
The trend of voters casting ballots early or via absentee more for Democrats than Republicans tracks with trends seen nationwide. Along with a larger number of absentee votes, Witte also led in early voting returns, 222-129.
According to data from the U.S. Elections Project, states nationwide reported that Democrats made up around 48% of all returned mail ballots — 25.05 million voters — compared to 27% Republican and 25% either of minor or no party affiliation.
More voters cast their ballots early nationwide in 2020 than all the votes recorded in the 2016 election.
And much like nationally, voter turnout was very high in the ward. According to the state Board of Elections, Ward 1 has 1,416 active registered voters, with 1,106 — 78% — casting ballots for one of the alderman candidates.
Of voters in the ward, 546 are Republicans, 483 are Democrats, 276 are independents and 111 belong to other parties.
Three other local races in the city — for Ward 3 and 5 aldermen and for city court judge — were unopposed in the election.