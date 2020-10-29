OLEAN — The city’s only contested alderman race this year is a rematch of a close race from two years ago.
Just like in 2018, the 2020 ballot for First Ward alderman will pit incumbent Linda Witte against challenger Lawrence Bennion Jr.
Witte, a retired nurse, began her political career in 2000 representing Ward 1. After losing reelection in 2002, she won a seat representing the city in the Cattaraugus County Legislature in 2003, a post she held for six years.
She won a term as mayor in 2009, holding the seat until losing to Bill Aiello. She sought her old seat on the Common Council in 2016, and ran again unsuccessfully for mayor again in 2017.
Witte appears on the Democratic and Working Families party lines.
“I love doing the job,” she said. “I love it, and enjoy helping my community.
“We’re not perfect, but I try as hard as I can,” she added.
Challenging Witte is Bennion, better known as JR, a political newcomer. He is the owner of Adam’s Services on Front Street.
Bennion is also known for his work to bring the Southern Tier Diesel football team to Olean in 2009, also serving as head coach. Through that effort, he was appointed to serve as a member of the Olean Local Development Corp. board, a nonprofit chartered by the city to lead renovation efforts at Bradner Stadium. Bennion is vice president of that board.
Bennion appears on the Republican and Conservative lines. In June, he defeated Mary Fay in the GOP primary, 60-36.
“I don’t have a name known here like Linda Witte, who has been in public service for approximately, what, 20 years? There comes a time when fresh eyes and new ideas are a good and welcome thing,” Bennion said, adding that as a small business owner, he hopes to bring “that business approach to the council and analyze things for a cost-effective solution.”
The ward is in the city’s northeast corner, including the Boardmanville neighborhood. As of Feb. 21, there were 1,354 active registered voters in Ward 1. Of those, 519 are Republicans, 450 are Democrats, 279 are unaffiliated, 66 are in the Independence Party, 32 are Conservatives, and 18 are listed in other parties.
In 2018, Witte defeated Bennion, 440-356.
WITTE SAID the budget needs to be the first priority for the next two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic has slashed aid for the foreseeable future.
“The county, the state, even the federal government — they’re not going to be in a position to help us,” she said, adding the city could cut spending or rely on savings to get by in the short term. “We can do it the right way and be lean, or we can shoot ourselves in the foot and go in debt.”
Noting her experience at the city and county level, “my experience with what we’ve had to go through in the past will help me with what we need to do with our finances,” she added.
The city also needs to find ways to help small businesses by keeping taxes low and helping in other ways as they arise.
“It’s going to be really hard, especially for our restaurants,” she added.
She noted that even in a pandemic many projects still need to be done, ranging from several drainage issues in the ward, street repavings, infrastructure upgrades and sidewalk replacements, but funding needs to be prioritized, especially now.
“We have this pie, and we only have so many pieces,” she said, noting that “not only are the pieces getting smaller — a sliver — but the pie itself is getting smaller.”
BENNION SAID that better control over projects needs to be addressed, especially with the number of capital projects now on the drawing board.
He said it’s important to look beyond the initial cost of a project, often funded by grants, “but the upkeep and maintenance, which do impact our tax dollars, or traffic or other things… looking at it long range, and not just the excitement of ‘let’s build this.’”
As an example, Bennion noted that part of the funds for one project currently being discussed — upgrades at Oak Hill Park — could be better spent on a different facility.
“Do you really want a loud dog park right next to where you’re going to have a concert?” Bennion said, noting that Marcus Park at the corner of West Sullivan and North 15th streets — which already has bathrooms, a fence and a playground — could be a less expensive site to develop. “You could put in a little money… that’s bang for the buck.”
BOTH CANDIDATES agreed that Front Street needs to be improved.
“It’s one of the busiest streets in town,” Witte said. “It needs to be made safer for pedestrians … traffic needs to be slowed down.”
Witte said she supports bringing Front Street into the Walkable Olean system, with a shared-use path off the street for walking and biking. Once complete, she said it will connect the neighborhoods to downtown, allowing for better livability.
“The only thing holding us back is the finances,” she said, noting a need “to be careful about what we’re borrowing for.”
Bennion said that residents he has spoken with worry that Front Street will be turned into a truck route, bypassing Union Street for heavy-vehicle traffic.
“That should be getting discussed now,” he said. “Nobody wants it. That’s going to be a big thing over here in lower Ward 1.
“It’s already a zoo over here … there’s no stop in traffic between Main Street to Seneca Street at the bridge,” he added. “You can’t turn left off of Prospect. there’s been a number of accidents at that intersection.
“The speed of the traffic, the amount of traffic — that’s quite a dangerous road.”
He said the focus should be on breaking up the long strings of traffic common on the street, as well as slowing down traffic.
OVER THE SUMMER, it also became clear to the candidates that a better job could have been done by city officials leading up to the Stardust water project.
The $700,000 project, with $200,000 in local funds, aims to replace aging underground water pumps on Stardust Lane with an above-ground structure on a paper street further down the hill. Following outcry from neighbors concerned over noise, land access, blight and drainage, among other concerns, city officials agreed to alter the project. Changes included removing a radio tower, performing a new survey of the site, and working with neighbors on drainage, access, building color and other decisions.
Bennion said city officials should have done a better job paying attention to the project as it moved through approval.
“I felt there was some dishonesty, not on the part of residents, of people claiming that they didn’t know what it was or where it was going,” Bennion said. “When you then allocate $275,000 for a project … you have the responsibility to know what you’re spending that tax money on. … I don’t know how a project like that falls through the cracks at that cost.
“You either didn’t know it, or you knew it and you rubber-stamped it,” he said. “Once people get upset about a project, you can’t back off and say ‘I didn’t know.’”
Witte said that up until the project was ready to go, aldermen and neighbors were not specifically informed of the exact location of the new building — something the city’s executive branch should have done better.
She is also unconvinced that the limited environmental review on the site was incorrect and a larger, more intensive — and expensive — review should have been performed.
“I feel that I failed my neighbors,” she said. “We all assumed it was going higher up.”
Looking forward, the council needs to improve its oversight.
“I’m going to hold everyone’s feet to the fire,” she said, adding she expects the city to act on “everything we promised to these people — or I won’t shut up about it.”
She also said that bringing back field trips for alderman, as done previously when she was mayor, would help the council make better decisions.
“Hopefully, we’ve all learned something,” she said.