OLEAN — The city’s biggest Lincoln Park concert series to date kicks off Thursday.
City Youth and Recreation Coordinator Kris Shewairy said the 20-concert free series aims to be the largest and most popular to date.
“Last year, we had over 4,700 people. This year, the goal is to get over 5,000,” he said.
The schedule has been altered in a few ways this year. The first concert will be May 18, and the final on Sept. 21. In addition, all concerts have been changed to 6-8 p.m., Shewairy said, noting that late summer concerts would end after dark with the old times.
Most concerts will be held on Thursdays, while two are set for Wednesdays due to park availability, and a special Tuesday concert will mark the Fourth of July with the band Generations. This removes the weekend shows held in 2022.
“The park is getting a huge increase in usage,” Shwairy said, especially on the weekends. “We don’t want to interfere with anyone’s ability to use it.”
Shewairy takes pride in the variety offered — from bluegrass and country to rock and jazz — and five new names on the roster.
“Every year I try to rotate some in … to give everyone a chance to get in,” Shewairy said. “Basically, there’s a wide variety — there’s something for everybody there.”
Concerts include:
- May 18, Joe Gilroy (Classic Rock)
- May 25, The Cruisers (Classic Rock)
- June 1, PJ Guitar (Singer/Songwriter)
- Wednesday, June 7, Sticktights (Folk/Rock)
- June 15, Toucan Jam (60’s to the present)
- June 22, Dave Dorson (Acoustic Classic Rock)
- June 29, The String Beings (Old-Time Bluegrass)
- Tuesday, July 4, Generations (50’s/60’s Oldies)
- July 6, Trigger Happy (Country Rock Blues)
- July 13, Larry Lewicki Band (Polkas/Oldies)
- July 20, Not Norman (Classic Rock)
- July 27, Hot Apple Pie (Classic Rock)
- Aug. 3, Generations (50’s/60’s Oldies)
- Aug. 10, Fair To Fiddlin (Bluegrass Americana)
- Aug. 17, Kokomo Time Band (Beach Party Music)
- Aug. 24, LTM Trio (Jazz)
- Wednesday, Aug. 30, Red Gray (Outlaw Country)
- Sept. 7, Allegany Alumni Band & Friends (Variety)
- Sept. 14, Poncho Grande (Southwest Music)
- Sept. 21, Freedom Hills (Classic Rock)
CONCERTS ARE ALSO being set for the John Ash Community Center.
The indoor, paid admission concerts and dances are seen as a way to increase usage of that facility, Shewairy said, with encouraging results to date.
The first dance, held April 1 featuring polka by Larry Lewicki Band, saw 40 attendees, Shewairy said. A second dance hosted at the site at the end of April featuring the band Generations saw 100 attendees.
The band Happy Days will play a concert from 6-9 p.m. May 27. Enjoy a night of singing and dancing, impersonations of celebrities including Elvis, Cher and others. Refreshments are available for purchase or participants may bring their own. Tickets are $10 per person or $18 per couple, and are available at the center.
The center will also showcase area singers and songwriters Paul Psathas, Beth Gallo, Joe Gilroy, Buckwheat, John Grey and Laura Bargy at 6 p.m. June 3. Tickets are $8 per person, $15 per couple.
Call 376-5670 for information on the concerts.