Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...A hard freeze and widespread frost with sub-freezing temperatures in the lower 20s expected. Temperatures near the Lake Erie shore will be in the middle 30s with patchy frost. * WHERE...Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&