BRADFORD, Pa. — The Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center (BCPAC) will host a Valentine Dinner Dance Fundraiser, along with the Ball and Chain Dance Club at Pennhills Country Club with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres beginning at 6 p.m., and dinner at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12.
Following dinner, the Kokomo Time Band will take to the stage with some fun, feelin’ good dance music. The Kokomo Time Band is a family friendly, feel good fun band playing all the classic beach, tex mex and oldie favorites. One might easily describe them and what they do as “All American Beach Party ‘Oldies’ — from the ’50s, ’60s ’70s and even a few ’80s.” The band plays over 150 assorted songs from upbeat to dance ballads with something for everyone.
The Kokomo Time Band has had the honor of performing at the Niagara Falls Memorial Day and Independence Day Fests, Orchard Park Caribbean Nights for 10 years, city of Dunkirk Heritage Fest, the Buffalo Italian Fest, the Casino in Bemus Point, the city of Warren Concert by the River, some private parties and concert events, along with various car shows across the region.
The band is comprised of musicians from around western N.Y. and Pa. Current members of the Kokomo Time Band include James Steffan, drums and band leader; John Guras, keyboards and vocals; Bobby Allen, guitar and vocals; John Cross, saxophone and vocals; and Howard McAvoy, lead guitar.
“The original band slated for this event had to cancel, and we are thrilled that Jim and the band had an opening in their schedule to help us out”, said Darren Litz, executive director for BCPAC. “This is the first dinner/dance event for us , and we are excited to celebrate Valentine’s Day by bringing a little fun, delicious food and entertainment for people to enjoy during an evening out.”
Limited tickets are available for the event, and are $45 per person, plus fees, for dinner and the dance. A cash bar will be available, along with an auction to help benefit the Heart of the Arts project that BCPAC does with local and regional artists.
“This will help give us a kick-start to our event this year. The project last year helped raise over $7,000 to support our creative artists and the BCPAC Scholarship Fund, awarded to a graduating senior(s) in McKean County to help future artists pursue a vocation in the arts. What a great opportunity to support the arts and celebrate with your Valentine”, Litz said.
The last day to get tickets for this event is Feb. 4, 2022. They can be purchased by calling BCPAC at (814) 362-2522 or at the BCPAC ticket office at 119 Main Street in Bradford, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., weekdays.